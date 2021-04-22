St. Cloud Community Steps Up to Replace Stolen Lacrosse Equipment

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Youth Lacrosse Association has been overwhelmed by the outpouring support from the community.

Last month, the organization found out nearly all their equipment had been stolen from a storage locker while preparing for their first event of the season.

President Amber Hedin says they lost everything from shoulder pads, practice pinnies, lacrosse balls, and scoreboards.

Our biggest lost was the jersey's we purchased in 2019. We really only got one full season out of them and then they were gone.

Hedin says once the news of the theft started to spread, businesses, parents, and the community all stepped up to help fund new equipment the kids needed.

Jared Smith is the President of the St. Cloud Youth Hockey Association. He says through their charitable gambling partners, they donated $5,000 to get the organization brand new game jersey's.

If roles were reversed they would do the same for us. It's good to step up and be able to help another organization in our St. Cloud community.

Hedin she says they were able to start practice this week, with all kids fully equipped, and will have the game jersey's ready in time for the first game.

She says seeing the kids back on the field with smiles on their faces, made her thankful for the generosity from the community.