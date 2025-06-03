St. Cloud Community Policing Agreement Annual Meeting on Thursday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Human Rights Commission and the St. Cloud Police Department are holding their annual Community Policing Agreement meeting on Thursday.

Members of the community are invited to the St. Cloud Police Department from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The purpose of the public meeting is to report mutual issues and to continue moving forward with community policing, evaluate the effectiveness of the agreement, and enhance community relations.

The meeting will include a forum for questions and comments from the community, the history of the agreement, a presentation by the St. Cloud Police Department, and next steps.

The agreement outlines important procedures regarding fair and impartial policing and the complaint process.

