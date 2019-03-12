St. Cloud City Attorney Resigning

Cynthia Kirchoff, photo courtesy of Kirchoff Law

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud City Attorney has resigned. Mayor Dave Kleis told the city council during Monday night's meeting that Cynthia Kirchoff will be leaving her position later this month.

She has another advancement opportunity in Denton, Texas just outside of Dallas. We wish her well.

Kirchoff took over as the St. Cloud City Attorney about two years ago when then-City Attorney Matt Staehling became the City Administrator.

Kleis says he's is hoping to fill her position soon.