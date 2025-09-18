ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Students at the St. Cloud Christian School have received a huge donation as they work to raise money for a new school.

An anonymous donor has pledged $500,000 as a matching gift.

The students will host a Carnival and 5K Run on October 25th at their current building site. They are getting sponsors and planning games to reach their goal of $1 million with the matching grant.

The St. Cloud Christian School is transforming the former Crafts Direct building in Waite Park into a new campus that will serve up to 500 students from preschool through 12th grade. The new facility will feature new classrooms, a gymnasium, an auditorium, an outdoor learning space, and expanded opportunities in science, the arts, trade skills, and faith formation.

The St. Cloud Christian School has been in central Minnesota for more than 40 years.