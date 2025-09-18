Big Donation Boosts St. Cloud Christian School&#8217;s Campus Plans

Big Donation Boosts St. Cloud Christian School’s Campus Plans

St. Cloud Christian School

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Students at the St. Cloud Christian School have received a huge donation as they work to raise money for a new school.

An anonymous donor has pledged $500,000 as a matching gift.

The students will host a Carnival and 5K Run on October 25th at their current building site. They are getting sponsors and planning games to reach their goal of $1 million with the matching grant.

The St. Cloud Christian School is transforming the former Crafts Direct building in Waite Park into a new campus that will serve up to 500 students from preschool through 12th grade. The new facility will feature new classrooms, a gymnasium, an auditorium, an outdoor learning space, and expanded opportunities in science, the arts, trade skills, and faith formation.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The St. Cloud Christian School has been in central Minnesota for more than 40 years.

Earth, Wind and Fire at the Ledge Amphitheater.

The 70s group Earth, Wind, and Fire wrapped up a great week of shows at the Ledge in August of 2025.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

 

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON