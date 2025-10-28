ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The driver of a passenger car was hurt when it collided with a semi early Tuesday Morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 2:00 a.m. on Highway 10 in St. Cloud in Sherburne County.

The semi driven by 51-year-old Omar Ahmed Omar of Rochester was going east on Highway 10. A car driven by 57-year-old Todd Schulenberg of Spring Valley was on 15th Avenue Southeast. They collided in the intersection.

Schulenberg was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Omar was not hurt.