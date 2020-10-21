St. Cloud Breaks Record for Single Day Snowfall in October

ST. CLOUD -- We had 6.4 inches of snow here in St. Cloud Tuesday. That breaks the record for a one-day snowfall in the month of October in St. Cloud. The previous record was 5.8 inches that fell on October 20th, 1936.

National Weather Service

Around the St. Cloud area we generally had between six and seven inches of snow.

Fair Haven - 7.1"

Clearwater - 7"

St. Augusta - 6.5"

Sauk Rapids - 6.5"

St. Cloud - 6.4"

Foley - 6"

St. Joseph - 6"

The town with the most snow Tuesday was Sedan in Pope County which had 10.8 inches.

This is also going to go down as one of the snowiest Octobers on record in St. Cloud. Here are some of the biggest snow totals we've had for October so far:

1). 1936 - 6.8"

2). 2020 - 6.8"

2). 2002 - 6.4"

3). 1959 - 4.1"

4). 1969 - 4"

5). 1991 - 3.1"

We have more chances for snow in the forecast on Thursday and again on Sunday.