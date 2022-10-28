St. Cloud Boy Arrested For Bringing Gun Onto School Bus

ST. CLOUD -- A 17-year-old St. Cloud boy has been arrested for allegedly bringing a handgun onto a school bus.

St. Cloud police say on Wednesday at about 3:20 p.m. a 17-year-old Mckinley student was seen with a gun on a bus. There were never any threats with the gun however it is believed that he had it in his pocket. The incident was reported to a St. Cloud Police Department School Resource Officer the next morning.

At about 1:00 p.m. Thursday the investigation led officers to the boy's St. Cloud home where they met with the boy and recovered the handgun. He was taken into custody without incident and was brought to a detention facility. He is expected to face multiple felony charges related to the illegal possession of the gun.

Investigators don't believe any threats were ever made with the gun, nor were there any plans to use the gun.

St. Cloud police say this incident is not in any way related to the previous incident Thursday in reference to several social media posts regarding threats at Tech High School. The student arrested in this case has never attended Tech and has not been linked in any way to the post. Those unrelated social media posts are being investigated separately.