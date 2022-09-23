St. Cloud Area High School Football – Week Four Preview
It's week four of the 2022 high school football season in Minnesota. Here's a look at the matchups for Friday, September 23rd.
CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI @ SAUK RAPIDS-RICE (AM 1390/FM 93.9 GRANITE CITY SPORTS)
The Storm (3-0) enter Friday's game ranked #9 in Class AAAAA and is coming off a 31-17 win at Alexandria. The Bluejackets (1-2) picked up their first win of the season last week, beating Tech 31-0.
CHISAGO LAKES @ ROCORI (6 PM START)
The Wildcats (1-2) lost a tight game 14-13 to Becker last week, while the #2AAAA Spartans (4-0) beat Apollo 52-0.
WILLMAR @ SARTELL
The Sabres (1-3) fell 34-14 at Brainerd last week, while the Cardinals (2-1) won 56-14 at Big Lake.
MONTICELLO @ TECH
The Tigers (0-4) fell 31-0 at Cambridge-Isanti, while the Magic (1-2) fell 21-7 at home to St. Francis.
LITCHFIELD @ CATHEDRAL (at SJU)
The Dragons (2-1) topped Glencoe-Silver Lake 21-7 last week, while the Crusaders (1-2) fell 42-0 at Zimmerman.
LITTLE FALLS @ ALBANY
The Huskies (1-2) lost 28-7 at home to Watertown-Mayer, while the Flyers (0-3) were defeated 34-0 at home by Princeton.