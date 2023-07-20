St. Cloud Area American Legion Baseball Sub-State Tournament Scores And Schedule

2023 MINNESOTA AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

DIVISION 1 PLAYOFF TOURNAMENT SUB-STATE #12

SARTELL POST 277 6 LITTLE FALLS POST 46 2

(Wednesday July 9th)

The Sartell Post 277 defeated their Sub-State rivals the Little Falls Post 46, backed by ten hits, including two doubles and a good pitching performance. Righty Wes Johnson started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jake Gruebele, he went 3-for-3 with two doubles for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brayden Simones went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Kade Lewis went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored one run. Gavan Schulte went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Dylan Simones went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Drew Geiger went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Will Thompson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Brett Schlangen earned a walk an he scored a run and Andrew Ritter earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Little Falls Post 46 was Beau Thoma, he threw two innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Charlie Smieja threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. A. Neu threw three innings, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Hudson Filippi, he went 1-for-2 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Owen Bode went 2-for-4 and Matt Filippi went 1-for-4. Alex Thoma and Garrett LIndberg both went 1-for-3.

SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 7 ST. CLOUD 76ers 6

(Wednesday July 9th)

The Sauk Rapids Post 254 defeated their Sub-State rivals the St. Cloud 76ers, in nine innings, backed by ten hits, with some very good defensive plays and they were aided by seven walks. Their starting pitcher was Keegan Patterson, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, five walks and he recored one strikeout. Ben Rothstein threw three innings, he gave three hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Luke Pakkala, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Logan Bauer went 3-for-4 for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored three runs. Ethan Mader went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Kade Gibbons went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Jeff Solarz went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Andrew Bemboom had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Ben Rothstein earned a walk. Shea Koster went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run, Keegan Patterson earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the St. Cloud 76ers was Parker Schultz, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Shayne Poole threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Drew Lieser, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks and Parker Schultz went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joe Hess went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Kadyn Mork went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Henry Burkstrand went 2-for-4. Colten Palmer was credited for a RBI and he scored a run, Max Kiffmeyer earned a walk and he scored a run. Shane Poole went 1-for-4 and Jackson Sheetz was hit by a pitch.

COLD SPRING POST 455 7 ST. CLOUD CHUTES POST 76 4

(Wednesday July 9th)

The Cold Spring Post 455 defeated their Sub-State rivals St. Cloud Chutes post 76, backed by seven hits, including three doubles. They were down 4-0 going into the fourth inning and they put up two runs and a huge five runs in the fifth inning. Their starting pitcher was Hunter Fuchs, he threw two innings, he gave up five hits, four runs and one walk. Cole Fuchs threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded three strikeouts. Thad Lieser threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Kaden Rausch went 3-for-3 with two doubles for three RBIs and he scored a run. Luke VanErp went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Hunter Fuchs had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Beck Loesch went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brady Schafer went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brady Weber went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Jack Spanier earned a walk and he scored a run and Cole Fuchs scored a run.

The St. Cloud Chutes Post 76 starting pitcher was Jackson Phillipp, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs and he issued two walks. Ben Brown threw two innings, he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Trevor Fleege, he went 3-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tommy Gohman went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Caden Johnson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Jackson Phillipp went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Cooper Kosiba went 1-for-4, Jon Brew was hit by a pitch, Cade Simones earned a walk and Quentin Dukowitz had a sacrifice bunt.

SCHEDULE THURSDAY JULY 20th

SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 vs. LITTLE FALLS POST 46 (5:00 @ Sartell)

COLD SPRING POST 455 vs. SARTELL POST 277 (7:30 @ Sartell)