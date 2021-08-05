St. Cloud APO Wants Feedback on Transportation Experiences

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area Planning Organization wants to hear what your transportation experiences have been like as they develop a metropolitan transportation plan for the future.

Starting Monday, you're encouraged to share your story on what's working, what's not, and what the future needs might be. The input can include any part of the transportation network including roads, buses, bike paths, and sidewalks.

Get our free mobile app

All comments to be included in the "Looking Ahead 2050" planning process need to be received by September 9th.

To participate, visit the special website lookingahead2050.org.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

