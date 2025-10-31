St. Cloud Apartment Fire Contained With No Injuries Reported
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Thursday morning. The incident happened at about 11:15 a.m. at 1710 University Drive Southeast.
The fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a third-floor window of an apartment building. They were able to contain the fire to the kitchen of the apartment. All of the tenants were safely evacuated and accounted for.
No other information has been released.
Only True MTV Kids Can Name These ’80s Music Videos From One Freeze-Frame
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Friday morning. The incident happened at about 11:15 a.m. at 1710 University Drive Southeast. The fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a third-floor window of an apartment building. They were able to contain the fire to the kitchen of the apartment. All of the tenants were safely evacuated and accounted for. No other information has been released.
The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Friday morning. The incident happened at about 11:15 a.m. at 1710 University Drive Southeast. The fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a third-floor window of an apartment building. They were able to contain the fire to the kitchen of the apartment. All of the tenants were safely evacuated and accounted for. No other information has been released.
The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Friday morning. The incident happened at about 11:15 a.m. at 1710 University Drive Southeast. The fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a third-floor window of an apartment building. They were able to contain the fire to the kitchen of the apartment. All of the tenants were safely evacuated and accounted for. No other information has been released.