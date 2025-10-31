ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Thursday morning. The incident happened at about 11:15 a.m. at 1710 University Drive Southeast.

The fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a third-floor window of an apartment building. They were able to contain the fire to the kitchen of the apartment. All of the tenants were safely evacuated and accounted for.

No other information has been released.

