ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You'll start to notice a group of people dressed in bright apple green shirts and hats in downtown St. Cloud next week.

The Downtown Alliance says it is officially launching the Block By Block Ambassador Program on Tuesday.

The Operations Manager for the St. Cloud program is Molly Voight. She and her team will be working to keep the area clean with services like garbage and graffiti removal, weed removal, and sidewalk cleaning. They will also be a visible presence for visitors and locals. They'll check in with businesses.

Submitted images Submitted images loading...

Downtown Alliance Executive Director Rachel Lolmasteymaugh says,

"Block By Block is a proven partner in cities across the country, including Duluth, Fargo, Minneapolis, and St. Paul. We're excited to bring that same energy and impact to St. Cloud."

The ambassadors' hours of operation will be Mondays and Tuesdays, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Wednesdays through Saturdays, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

This initiative is being funded by private donors. It is not a city-funded program.

READ RELATED ARTICLES