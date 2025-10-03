St. Cloud’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s Approaching, Walkers Wanted

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Walk to End Alzheimer's is a week away, and organizers are encouraging people to sign up and raise money to fight the disease.

The walk will take place on Saturday, October 11th, at the Lake George Municipal Complex.

The goal for this year's walk is $145,000, which will go toward dementia support programs and research.

Event check-in will be 9:00 a.m., followed by the opening ceremony at 10:00 a.m.

Register here, and find details on fundraising and the latest updates on the walk.

