St. Ben’s, St. John’s Suspending On-Campus Classes

ST. JOSEPH/COLLEGEVILLE -- The College of St. Benedict and St. John's University have announced they are suspending on-campus classes as of 5:00 p.m. Friday.

Online classes will begin on Monday, March 23rd.

Students are being asked to return home as soon as possible and plan to be out of the residence halls and off-campus no later than 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday. On-campus accommodations can be made on a case-by-case basis for international students and those with extenuating circumstances.

They are hopeful that they can resume regular operations on April 14th.

St. Ben's and St. John's are telling faculty to report to campus for training and workshops next week to prepare for online delivery of classes.