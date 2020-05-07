St. Ben’s, St. John’s Dropping Admission Testing Requirement

Getty Images

ST. JOSEPH/COLLEGEVILLE -- Future students planning to attend the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University don't have to take the ACT or SAT tests.

The schools have announced they've adopted a test-optional undergraduate admission policy beginning with the students applying for the fall of 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of upcoming ACT and SAT dates. Because of this, several colleges across the country have announced they will be test-optional for the class of 2021, meaning the ACT or the SAT will not be required for admission.

There will be exceptions to the test-optional policy. Those exceptions include students who have been home-schooled or attended non-grade-based schools, international students need to demonstrate English language proficiency and those who apply for the Nursing Early Admission Program.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: College of St. Benedict, St. John's University
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top