St. Ben’s, St. John’s Dropping Admission Testing Requirement

ST. JOSEPH/COLLEGEVILLE -- Future students planning to attend the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University don't have to take the ACT or SAT tests.

The schools have announced they've adopted a test-optional undergraduate admission policy beginning with the students applying for the fall of 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of upcoming ACT and SAT dates. Because of this, several colleges across the country have announced they will be test-optional for the class of 2021, meaning the ACT or the SAT will not be required for admission.

There will be exceptions to the test-optional policy. Those exceptions include students who have been home-schooled or attended non-grade-based schools, international students need to demonstrate English language proficiency and those who apply for the Nursing Early Admission Program.