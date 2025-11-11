ST. AUGUSTA (WJON News) -- The longtime city administrator for St. Augusta has resigned from the role. Bill McCabe is not the city's first administrator, but he has been in the role for 20 of the community's 25 years.

He says he applied for the job in 2005 because he saw the city's growth potential.

It's a very rural community, 30 square miles, and the growth potential was huge. Who wouldn't want to be a part of that? St. Augusta was already growing when I started. They had just approved the Blackberry Farms addition.

McCabe says they had also approved two phases of Emerald Ponds. With its position along Interstate 94, McCabe says there has also been a lot of growth potential for commercial properties.

He says, while St. Augusta is still growing, it has slowed over the years.

McCabe says, as the community looks to the future, extending city water service west to Highway 15 near Luxemburg will be critical.

A lot of people talk about Luxemburg as its own little spot. It's a neighborhood in St. Augusta. When you come on Highway 15 through St. Augusta, that neighborhood has so much potential for growth on a major highway.

Members of the Senate Capital Bonding Committee will be in St. Augusta this week as the city makes its plea for state bonding dollars to help pay for the project.

McCabe's last day as the St. Augusta City Administrator is December 12th.