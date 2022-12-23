Sr. Agnes Hackenmueller, O.S.C.. 94, Sauk Rapids

January 6, 1928 - December 21, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at St. Clare’s Monastery in Sauk Rapids for Sr. Agnes Hackenmueller, O.S.C., age 94, who passed away at St. Clare’s Monastery. Bishop Donald Kettler will officiate and entombment will be in the St. Clare’s Monastery Crypt. Visitation will be from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday and after 8:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Clare’s Monastery in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Sr. Agnes, O.S.C. was born on January 6, 1928, in St. Michael to Vincent and Catherine (Barthel) Hackenmueller. She entered St. Clare’s Monastery on January 6, 1950, made her first vows on October 18, 1951, and her final vows on October 28, 1954.

Survivors include her St. Clare’s Monastery Community of Sauk Rapids; and sister, Irmina Holthaus of Buffalo. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Dorothy (Elmer) Beaudry, Sr. Lucille Hackenmueller SSpS, Bernard (Rose), and Joseph (JoAnn) Hackenmueller; and brother-in-law, Fred Holthaus.