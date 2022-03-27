Spring Storm Bringing Mixed Bag of Precipitation

UNDATED -- Another Spring system is expected to bring a dose of precipitation to Minnesota beginning Tuesday evening.

This will likely be a long lasting event with a variety of weather types throughout the duration.

Based on the latest model trends this graphic highlights where the greatest chance for heavy snowfall will be.

Stay tuned for updates, as we get more data in we will be able to narrow in on the low track and provide a more concise picture highlighting precipitation type, intensity and duration.