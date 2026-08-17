ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Park and Recreation Department has a few more fun events planned for the kids before school starts again.

Splash Pad Bubble Bash/St. Cloud Park & Rec Splash Pad Bubble Bash/St. Cloud Park & Rec

This Friday is their second Splash Pad Bubble Bash.

We have a kids DJ, and he does a foam party right on the splash pad. We'll have food trucks, an inflatable waterslide, giant bubbles, and yard games. They are bringing a fire truck out. There's also a COP House at that park, so we'll have our police department there too.

Programmer Cassie Woischke says the event runs from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday at 10/10 Park at 1114 9th Avenue Southeast in St. Cloud. It is free to attend, and you don't have to sign up ahead of time.

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Dino Dig/Park & Rec Dept. Dino Dig/Park & Rec Dept.

If you have a child who loves dinosaurs, the St. Cloud Park and Recreation Department has an event for them. They are hosting a Dino Dig for ages four to six years old at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, and a Fossil Explorers for ages seven to 10 years old at 11:00 a.m. Both will be at Wilson Park.

It's a partnership we do with St. Cloud State University. Their paleontology professor brings out some real fossils, and fossil casts the kids get to check out. We do some educational activities. And then, we have them dig for dinosaur fossil toys outside in the sand. The kids go nuts for it.

Woischke says they have a waiting list for the Dino Dig, and just a few spots left for the Fossil Explorers. The cost is $5 per participant and pre-registration is required.