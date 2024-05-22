Watch Minnesota’s Split Rock Lighthouse on New Livestream Camera

TWO HARBORS (WJON News) -- Now you can watch a livestream of one of Minnesota's most iconic buildings.

The Minnesota Historical Society has announced a new around-the-clock livestream of the Split Rock Lighthouse.

The new camera is a partnership with Duluth Harbor Cam. It can rotate in almost any direction and will pan and zoom regularly to provide different views of the surrounding site.

Site Manager Hayes Scrivin says, "Ever since I started working at Split Rock Lighthouse, I wanted to showcase the beauty of the area to folks who cannot be here in person".

He says adding the live camera is something they've talked about for years.

