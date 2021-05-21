South Haven Company Specializing in Tension Fabric Known Globally

SOUTH HAVEN -- A hidden gem in the building industry is tucked away just outside of St. Cloud.

Legacy Building Solution’s beginning started in 1997 as an installer in tension fabric structures and evolved into North America’s largest installer in tension fabric structures.

Eric Donnay is the Vice President of Sales for Legacy. He says it was in 2010 when they took a different approach which helped grow and expand the business.

We took the Rigid frame design from the pre-engineer metal building industry and combined that with the tension fabric industry, which gives us the ability to be creative and do a lot of different things.

Donnay says one of the most significant advantages of their product is durability. He says the fabric has about a 30-year life and can survive the elements where typical building structures would rot or corrode over time.

The new RDR arena in Sartell is an example of one of theier more recent projects.

Donnay says they work with many different industries worldwide, from military, aviation, sports recreation, and bulk storage.

He says each structure is manufactured in-house and utilizes its patented fabric attachment system to integrate fabric with the steel frame.

The manufacturing is all done here; we line up all the engineering, provide engineered stamped drawings, manufacture it, ship it out and then our crews go out and erect the structure while working with the general contractor in the area it’s being built.

Donnay says they are currently looking to hire as they continue to grow, diversify and expand their roles within the industry.