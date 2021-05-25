Souhan; Parise Should Have Been in the Lineup All Along [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild stayed alive in the NHL first round playoff series with a 4-2 win at Vegas Monday night. Veteran Zach Parise scored his first goal of these playoffs in the win for Minnesota. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON Today. Parise was a healthy scratch for the first 3 games of the series before appearing in Games 4 and 5. Souhan says after watching Parise's contributions to the teams the last 2 games that it's apparent that he should have been active for the entire series. He says if Parise were to play in game 3 it is possible he may have scored a goal that changed the outcome of the game. Jim expects Parise to remain active as long as the Wild are alive in the playoffs. He also still expects the Wild to look to trade him after the season if they can find a taker.

The Twins rallied from down 3-2 to score 6 runs in the 8th inning to beat Baltimore 8-3 Monday night in the first game of a 3-game series. Jim says the Twins are getting a bit healthier with Nelson Cruz and Jorge Polanco appearing in last night's game and news that Byron Buxton could be back soon. He says it also a good sign that Manager Rocco Baldelli is staying with his starting pitchers later into games and relief pitchers Taylor Rogers, Hansel Robles and Alex Colome have improved. Jim says it is possible soon that the Twins could have the good problem of too many quality players for not enough spots in the lineup.

