Souhan; Buxton Should Be OK [PODCAST]

Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is day-to-day with a sprained foot according to the Twins. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the way Buxton plays makes him vulnerable to injuries. Jim expect Buxton to be available for opening day against the White Sox July 24 and it doesn't matter much if he plays in the preseason game against the Cubs on July 22.

The Minnesota Wild are getting set to start back up with their postseason tournament in Edmonton when they play against Vancouver staring August 2. Jim says Kevin Fiala has had a break out season and he says he's really good but has a lot to prove. Jim says the time off may have helped Devan Dubnyk. Dubnyk had been attending to his wife due to health concerns.

Gopher quarterback Tanner Morgan has been named as a semifinals for the Davey O'Brien award. Jim says he used to think of Morgan as a game manager but now feels he has a much higher end. He wouldn't go so far as to say that Morgan will play in the NFL someday but he wouldn't say that's something Morgan couldn't accomplish.

During the pandemic Jim says he's been watching more than just sports. He says he's been watching documentaries but has enjoyed catching up on more and more sports over the past few weeks.