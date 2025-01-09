SOS Simon Tells GOP House Leaders 68 Members Needed for Quorum

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Secretary of State Steve Simon says the state constitution requires a majority of 68 members for a quorum in the Minnesota House.

Simon’s office says, “This determination was made after extensive research, analysis, and consultation with nonpartisan experts.”

The GOP will have a 67-66 advantage in the House at least until a special election in District 40-B in the Roseville area.

Simon met with House Republican leaders Wednesday to discuss his legal requirements in convening the opening session.

His office said, “He made clear his willingness to re-evaluate his position if provided with new information.”