Sophia M. Tweten, 18, Becker

July 3, 2006 - April 18, 2025

Sophia Margaret Tweten, 18, went peacefully to be with Jesus as her family sang her into heaven on Good Friday, April 18th, 2025. She died at Minneapolis Children’s Hospital as a result of complications from her fourth open heart surgery she had on January 3, 2025.

Sophia was born to Jon and Jessica Tweten on July 3, 2006, in St. Cloud, MN. She was diagnosed with DiGeorge Syndrome and endured a complex medical journey. God carried her through those first three months at Children’s Hospital and she came home to her loving family a miracle child. As she grew, her feisty resilience and whimsical spirit brought her through so many medical challenges, defying expectations to live a joyful life of sweet determination. Sophia had a goofy sense of humor, making her family laugh every day from her bright personality. Art, singing, dancing, music, and watching and acting out movies were some of Sophia’s favorite activities. She was a junior at Becker High School and loved her teachers and paras. She also loved her SHED Church family and helped set up every Sunday. Sophia adored her sister and brother and spending time with her family camping, making music, and traveling. Her travels took her to eight European countries and many state and national parks, including adventures in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area.

She is survived by her parents; her siblings, Emma (Bre) Tweten-King and Elijah; her grandparents, Brent and Mary Howe; aunts and uncles Steve (Kelly) Tweten, Erik (Carol) Tweten, Bill (Douglas) Tweten, Liz (Bernie) Sanborn, Margaret (Greg) Asheim, Dan (Annetta) Tweten, Deb Tweten, and Kathy Tweten; Dan Howe, Marin Howe; 20 first cousins. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Malcolm and June Tweten, and her cousins Christopher Sanborn and Evan Tweten.

Sophia’s celebration of life will be at Riverside Church, Big Lake, MN, on Friday, April 25, at 4:00 PM, with visitation one hour before. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery, Monticello, MN. Donations can be made to Ronald McDonald House or Memorial Blood Services.