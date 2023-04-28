Some Minnesota Burning Restrictions to Go Into Effect

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Now that the snow is melting, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is set to enact burning restrictions in a number of central Minnesota counties.

Starting Monday, the Twin Cities metro counties of Anoka, Chisago, Isanti, Hennepin, Ramsey, and Washington will be under open burning restrictions.

On Wednesday, the DNR is adding Benton, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, and Wright counties.

The DNR will not issue permits for the open burning of brush or yard waste due to the dry conditions. Burning restrictions will be adjusted as conditions change.

In the meantime, residents are encouraged to look at alternatives like composting, chipping, or taking brush to a collection site.

The DNR says 90% of wildfires are caused by humans.

