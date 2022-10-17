Solutions Behavioral Healthcare Building New Sartell Location

SARTELL (WJON News)- Solutions Behavioral Healthcare Professionals is moving to a new location.

The mental health clinic is breaking ground this week on a new outpatient mental health clinic and Autism clinic in the Sartell area.

Clinic Manager Samantha Keeville says the new facility allows them to expand their programming and services.

We are looking at a 12,000 square foot building, which is roughly double in size. We are really excited to expand our mental health services, by having all of our outpatient and autism clinicians under the same roof. This facility will also allows us to grow in the community setting.

Keeville says they've seen an increase in referrals for their services since the pandemic.

She says this new facility will help them continue their mission to address the growing mental health needs in the community.

We are all excited to have more customized space for the programs we have. I know staff is really excited to be able to do things with the kids we haven't been able too given our limited space.

The new clinic will be located inside the HealthCare Hub at 1801 Amber Avenues South, directly behind the AmericInn Hotel.

Keeville says they plan to break ground later this week, with hopes of wrapping up construction sometime in May.

Solutions Behavioral has been in their current Waite Park along Great Oaks Drive for roughly 10 years.