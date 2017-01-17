Sold: St. Cloud YMCA Has Found A Buyer For Current Building

ST. CLOUD - With just a few months to go before the St. Cloud YMCA moves into their brand new facility, they've announced they have a buyer for their current building.

Executive Director Greg Gack says they've closed on a purchase agreement to sell the building to Coborn's Incorporated. Gack says they hope to move out sometime in May, and open the brand new St. Cloud Community and Aquatics Center around Memorial Day.

The $25 million 100,000 square foot facility is being built in the Whitney Park area. The project is a partnership between the city and the Y.

Coborn's Communications Specialist Kevin Hurd says they haven't determined yet what they plan to do with the space. He says right now "they're working with the city on development plans to determine the best use of the property."

Hurd says he's not sure if they'd tear the building down, or if they'll try to repurpose it. Of course Coborn's is known for grocery stores and Holiday convenience stores, but at this point he says it's even too soon to say if it will be a retail space.