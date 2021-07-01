Coborn’s Inc. Makes Donations to Several Area Non-Profits

ST. CLOUD -- Coborn's Incorporated has made a donation to several St. Cloud area non-profit organizations.

They have announced a $1 million pledge to the Great River Children's Museum.

They also wrote checks for $10,000 each to 10 other non-profits including the Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota, Anna Marie's Alliance, Pathways for Youth, Paramount Theatre, Great Theatre Company, Tri-County Humane Society, Kiwanis, Quiet Oaks Hospice House, and the St. Cloud Rotary.

Check presentations were made Wednesday night at Summertime By George.

The donations are to commemorate Coborn's 100th anniversary.

The Coborn Family Foundation was established jointly by Coborn's Incorporated and members of the Coborn family in December of 2015.

