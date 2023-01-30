ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Coborn’s has announced more than a dozen promotions in its corporate office as they prepare for retail expansion in 2023. Among the promotions:

Matt Leiseth , Vice President of Operations and President of Hornbacher’s, has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations and President of Hornbacher’s. He will continue to lead all grocery store operations. In addition, he will take on the responsibility to oversee liquor, convenience, logistics, franchise operations, and continuous improvement.

has been promoted to Senior Director of Supply Chain, Logistics, Trucking, and Warehouse/Distribution. Emily Coborn Wright , Vice President of Retail Support Services, has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Retail Support Services. She will continue to lead the company’s pharmacy and e-commerce operations and will take on the responsibility to oversee construction and maintenance, and loss control and compliance. She will also be responsible for formalizing the organization’s sustainability efforts.

has been promoted to Director of Construction and Maintenance. Dennis Host has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications. He will continue to oversee the organization’s omnichannel marketing, social media, communications, customer relations, and loyalty strategies.

, General Counsel, will take on additional responsibilities for real estate management, in addition to her current responsibilities for the company’s legal, safety and compliance. Christie will continue to report to Executive Vice President and Chief Finance Officer Jim Shaw. Troy Vosburgh has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Fresh Merchandising. He will continue to lead the company’s merchandising strategy in produce, meat, deli, bakery, and floral.

Corborn’s was recently recognized as one of the Top 10 Regional Grocers in the U.S. in Progressive Grocer Magazine.