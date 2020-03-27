Coborn’s Inc. Hiring At All Locations

SAUK RAPIDS -- If you're temporarily out of work due to the closings related to the coronavirus, there could be a job waiting for you at your local grocery store.

Emily Coborn is the Vice President of Operations for the Eastern Region of Coborn's Incorporated. She says they are looking to fill temporary positions right now at all of their locations.

Coborn's has added an additional $2 per hour premium for all of their employees at this time. You can apply online.

She also says they've worked hard to accommodate their staff if they are feeling anxious about working during this time of COVID-19.

Coborn also says they've been getting constant reassurance from all of their suppliers that there is not going to be a shortage of food as long as everyone just shops for their normal weekly grocery needs.