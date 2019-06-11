Coborn’s Pharmacy Agrees to $225,000 Civil Penalty

ST. CLOUD -- Coborn's Pharmacy has agreed to pay a civil penalty for allegedly failing to comply with federal recordkeeping requirements that allowed a pharmacist to divert opioids for personal use.

In a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Coborn's Incorporated has agreed to the $225,000 civil penalty and made changes to its electronic recordkeeping system and compliance protocols.

After learning of the misconduct, Coborn's reported the theft to the Drug Enforcement Administration. An investigation revealed the employee had created nine patient accounts and numerous false prescriptions to get drugs like oxycodone and hydrocodone between 2011 and 2015.

As part of the Controlled Substances Act, companies are required to keep complete and accurate records regarding the receipt and dispensing of such narcotics. The U.S. Attorney's Office says an audit revealed the recordkeeping lapses and Coborn's has made changes to ensure compliance moving forward.

Federal officials say the pharmacist in charge ultimately pleaded guilty to obtaining controlled substances by fraud.

The U.S. Attorney's Office did not say which pharmacy the violations occurred at.