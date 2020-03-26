Coborn’s Adding Plexi-Glass Shields to Checkout Area

SAUK RAPIDS -- Coborn's Incorporated is installing plexi-glass shields at their store registers. They say it is to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19 to both employees and guests during checkout.

The shields are also being installed at the pharmacy counters.

Coborn's has moved all pharmacy drop-off and pick-up to drive-thru only service. If your store does not have a drive-thru, you can still go in the store.

The grocery store hasn't banned reusable bags yet, but you are being asked to wash them regularly and you may be asked to bag your own groceries.

A social distancing reminder that you try to keep two grocery carts of space between you and other shoppers and employees.

And, if you prefer not to go in the store, you can choose to shop online and use curbside pickup.