YMCA Uses Video to Teach Fitness Classes During Stay at Home Order

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud YMCA is using video technology to get people up and moving around during Minnesota's ongoing stay at home order.

The YMCA closed in mid-March, along with other fitness centers around the state, prompting staff to get creative about how to keep members active.

"Those first two weeks we were closed to the public, we just worked really hard on videotaping and programming," says YMCA Healthy Director and class instructor Cathy Elness.

Elness, who is also a fitness instructor, says the live classes are hosted on the YMCA's Facebook page. The daily lineup rotates through popular offerings like Zumba, Muscle Pump, Pilates, Barre and yoga, and require little or no extra equipment or props.

Classes are held weekdays at 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., with noon classes sprinkled intermittently throughout the week. Certain noon classes are specifically geared toward seniors. Elness says each class is taught by one of four different YMCA instructors.

"I told people, 'well, you're going to see us for a long time," Elness laughs. "But, we all have different styles and formats that we teach, just to keep some variety throughout the week."

Those who aren't able to work out during the live stream are in luck; each video is saved and uploaded to the YMCA's YouTube channel for viewing at any time. Elness says, of the roughly 60 videos already on the channel, around half are free and available to non-YMCA members.

"We just want to help people stay active and healthy, whether they're out for a walk or taking a class," Elness said. "Here at the Y, we're all about change, and embracing it, and finding new ways to support people."

For more information and a schedule of classes, visit the YMCA's website.