Sobieski Co-op Creamery Burglarized

SOBIESKI -- Morrison County authorities are investigating a business break-in in Sobieski.

The sheriff's office says sometime overnight Wednesday, someone pried open the rear door of the Sobieski Co-op Creamery and entered the building. The sheriff's office received a call just after 7:00 a.m. Thursday morning saying that whoever broke in got into a safe and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you have any information on the burglary, you're asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff's Office.