Soaking Rain Possible for Central, Southern Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Rain is on the way!

Much of it will fall as light to moderate showers, with scattered storms possible further south later Wednesday.

Scattered thunderstorms will develop in western Minnesota Wednesday afternoon and progress eastward across eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin through Wednesday night.

A few storms in far western and southern Minnesota may be strong to severe, possibly producing large hail or damaging wind gusts.

Scattered thunderstorms will persist over much of the coverage area Thursday into Thursday night. A few storms in far southern Minnesota may be strong to severe, possibly producing damaging wind gusts.

Rain chances gradually diminish by early Friday.