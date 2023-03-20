Snowmobile Crash Sends Holdingford Man to Hospital

HOLDINGFORD (WJON News) - A snowmobile trip ended with a ride to the hospital for a Holdingford man Saturday.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Clayton Dobmeier was riding a 2011 Ski-Doo Back Country snowmobile in the South ditch of County Road 17 East of Holdingford about 2:14 p.m. Saturday.



Deputies say there were numerous fence posts in the area that were covered with snow.

They arrive at the scene and found Dobmeier laying a short distance from the sled with what they described as a “substantial lower leg injury”.

Officials say a fence post came through the bottom of the sled and struck Dobmeier’s leg, causing a severe injury.

After being treated at the scene, he was taken to the hospital by car.

