Snowmobile Crash Kills Driver

LAKE ANDREW TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - A snowmobile crash resulted in the death of the driver this Wednesday afternoon.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office was sent to Lake Andrew Township west of Spicer on reports of a snowmobile crash.

Officers found the 67-year-old driver lying on the ground next to a snowmobile. Life-saving efforts were taken, but the driver died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation and more details will be released at a later date.

