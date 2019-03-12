Man Dies in Sherburne County Snowmobile Crash

SANTIAGO -- A Sherburne County man is dead after crashing his snowmobile south of Santiago early Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Joel Brott says 46-year-old Van Zoller of the Becker area died just after 12:30 a.m. The sheriff says Zoller was traveling south along 165th Avenue when he hit a snowbank at the intersection of 47th Street Southeast and was thrown from the machine.

Investigators believe the snowmobile then landed on him in the ditch. Zoller was pronounced dead at the scene.