LITCHFIELD -- A Hutchinson man is okay after the snowmobile he was driving broke through thin ice.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says they received a report of a snowmobile in the water on Lake Washington on Sunday.

The incident happened at about 5:30 a.m. about 200 feet from the shore.

Forty-two-year-old Joshua Campbell says he was unable to see the open water due to darkness.