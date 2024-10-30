Snow Possible In Minnesota On Halloween

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Despite the record-warm temperatures this week, significant changes are coming by late Wednesday as widespread rain overspreads Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service says much colder air will gradually work in through Thursday and rain will mix with or turn to all snow late Wednesday night or early Thursday.

St. Cloud would normally have had about an inch of snow by this point in the season. However, so far this year we have not had any snow.

The snow may be heavy at times, leading to potentially hazardous travel. A narrow band of heavy snow appears likely, with at least a few inches of slushy accumulation possible under it.

However, confidence remains low where the heaviest portion of the band will develop. Current indications suggest somewhere from central Minnesota into northern Wisconsin.

If snow rates exceed an inch per hour, travel could be impacted.

Due to recent warm conditions, temperatures remaining in the low to mid 30s, and most of the event occurring during daylight hours, areas outside of the heaviest portion of the band will probably not see much, or any accumulation.

