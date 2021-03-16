Snow Totals: Heaviest Snow in South Central Minnesota

UNDATED -- Our March snowstorm hit south-central Minnesota the hardest Monday.

The National Weather Service says Mankato had the most snowfall with a foot of fresh snow, Nicollet got 11 inches, and Rochester had 9.3 inches.

Here in our part of the state Clearwater received 4.1 inches, St. Cloud had 3.3, and Avon 3 inches.

Here in St. Cloud, we've now had 5 1/2 inches of snow so far in March, and we're at 42.6 inches of snow for the season so far, which is about 3 1/2 inches above normal.

Get our free mobile app