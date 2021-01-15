Snow Totals: Greater Amounts in Southern, Northern Minnesota

UNDATED -- Here in central Minnesota the snow totals from Thursday and during the overnight are on the low side.

The National Weather Service in Chanhassen says Belgrade had 2.3 inches of snow, Albany 1.7 inches, St. Cloud and Kimball 1.5 inches, Sartell 1.1 inches, Rice and Clearwater one inch.

The heaviest snow fell well to our south. Ellendale had 8.2 inches of snow, Owatonna 6.5 inches, and Rochester six inches.

To our north, Hill City got five inches of snow, Grand Rapids and Brainerd each received four inches.

