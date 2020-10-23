Snow Totals for Thursday

UNDATED -- The snow that fell Thursday stayed primarily to our north.

The National Weather Service says Garfield and Verndale each had seven inches of snow, Litttle Falls and Ashby had six inches, and Brainerd and Crosby four inches.

Here in St. Cloud we mostly just saw some light flurries.

We have had 7.2 inches of snow so far this month here in St.Cloud, which is a record beating the previous total of 6.8 inches of snow in October of 1936. Normally we'd have less than a half inch of snow so far for the month.