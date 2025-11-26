UNDATED (WJON News) -- If you were dreaming of a white Thanksgiving, you got your wish. The National Weather Service says many communities across the state have a fresh blanket of snow from the system that swept across the state on Tuesday.

Snow totals:

Duluth - 10.3"

Taft - 9.6"

Camp Ripley - 9.5"

Moose Lake - 8.3"

Deer Creek - 8.0"

Baxter - 7.3"

Long Prairie - 7.2"

Hermantown - 7.1"

Little Falls - 7.0"

Brainerd - 6.5"

Upsala - 6.0"

Chokio - 6.0"

St. Cloud - 4.8"

Richmond - 4.8"

Luxemburg - 4.5"

Rice - 3.8"

(We'll be adding to this totals list as more reports around the state come in.)

St. Cloud has now had 4.8 inches of snow total so far this season. Normally, we'd have about 6.4 inches of snow by this point. We're 1.6 inches below normal.

Thanksgiving Day looks quiet but cold, with another chance for accumulating snow arriving late on Friday into Saturday.