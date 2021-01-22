Stearns, Benton Counties Added to Winter Weather Advisory

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has expanded the Winter Weather Advisory for Saturday to now include Stearns and Benton Counties. It will be in effect from noon on Saturday until 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

Total snow accumulations expected to be between four and six inches.

Snow arrives Saturday with snow expected across much of the southern half of Minnesota and into western Wisconsin.

Estimated Snow timing. National Weather Service

Here in St. Cloud, so far this month we've had just 2.5 inches of snow, which is 3.6 inches below normal. For the season, we've had 25.8 inches of snow in St. Cloud, which is a little over an inch above normal. However, by this time last year, we were already at 35 inches of snow.

Cooler temperatures to continue into early next week.

