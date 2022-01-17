Snow Expected in Northern Minnesota on Tuesday

DULUTH -- Snow will develop late Monday night over portions of the Northland then become widespread Tuesday morning before tapering off Tuesday night.

Only about an inch of snow is expected in places like Brainerd and Aitkin. About two inches in Grand Rapids. Four to six inches of snow in far northern Minnesota in International Falls and Ely. And Grand Marais could have as much as eight inches of snow.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Lake effect snow will linger along the South Shore into Wednesday night.

The highest snowfall will occur over far northern Minnesota and especially the Arrowhead.

Get our free mobile app

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Arrowhead.