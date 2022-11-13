Snow Expected for Much of Central Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for central Minnesota.

The first widespread accumulating snow event of the season will begin across western Minnesota late Sunday night, spread east to the I-35 corridor by mid-morning Monday, and then overspread western Wisconsin around midday.

Snow totals of one to three inches are likely before the steadier snow ends Monday evening.

So far this season St. Cloud has had just two-tenths of an inch of snow. Normally, we'd have about 3.3 inches of snow by this point in the season.

Some patchy freezing drizzle is possible Monday night south of I-94, with little or no ice accumulation.

Get our free mobile app

Expect the potential for significant travel impacts during the morning and/or afternoon commutes. Drive with caution and give yourself extra time to reach your destination.

Cold temperatures will remain in place all week, including an arctic surge for the latter half of the week.

Periods of light snow Monday through Thursday. Amounts will be light but the snowfall will be a persistent nuisance for motorists.