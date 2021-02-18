Snow Covered Roads To Blame for Rollover Near Montrose

MONTROSE -- A Delano man was hurt after rolling his vehicle Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 9:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and Calder Ave near Montrose.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 48-year-old Kurtis Beck was heading west on Highway 12 when he lost control and rolled into the ditch.

Get our free mobile app

He was taken to North Memorial for non-life threatening injuries.

The state patrol says snowy road conditions were a factor in the crash.