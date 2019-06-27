Sneak Preview: A Look Inside the St. Cloud Costco Store

ST. CLOUD -- The second largest Costco Wholesale store in Minnesota is about ready to open its doors. The much-anticipated store in St. Cloud is opening to the public on Saturday morning. The retail store is over 160,000 square feet on 21 acres of land.

Spokeswoman Kayla Campillo says they've been busy the past several months signing-up new members all across central Minnesota.

We're definitely a destination shop, so a lot of our members come from far away, even an hour out. If they come to St. Cloud for other things Costco's just another place on their list.

Campillo says they've signed up a few thousand new members, which join the 100 million Costco cardholders worldwide. The cost for an executive membership is $120 and a standard membership is $60.

Costco Wholesale, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

Over 180 people have been hired to work at the retailer, and store general manager Katie Elder says they had about 2,000 people apply for a job with the company.

Campillo says they are a company known for being a good place to work.

I think Costco is a desirable place to work, we have great benefits even for part-time employees. I have been with the company for 10 years, Katie our GM has been here for 20 years. We don't have a high turnover.

Campillo says you can still apply for a job on the company's website and the application stays online for up to 60 days.

There are 10 Costco Wholesale stores in Minnesota.

Different departments inside the store include a lunch counter, optical, pharmacy, hearing, and a tire shop.

Costco Wholesale, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

If you've never shopped at a Costco before they carry everything from electronics, to seasonal items, to name brand clothing. You can even buy a nearly $88,000 ring in their jewelry department.

Elder says in their food department their store brand Kirkland is popular among their customers.

She says they also like to stock Minnesota-based products when they can, they carry St. Cloud State University items, and they are members of the local Chamber of Commerce.